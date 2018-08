SOUTH FALLSBURG, N.Y. -

Friday, August 17, 2018 at 4:03 pm |

Much of South Fallsburg lost power for more than three hours Friday amid a torrential downpour.

Around 3:20 p.m., a wire just across the road from Yeshivah Gedolah Zichron Moshe came down, causing a power outage to much of the area. Families quickly stocked up on goods like candles and battery-operated fans, but crews were able to restore power by 6:20 p.m.

Other towns in the Catskills, including Ellenville, lost power briefly.