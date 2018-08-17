Officials: Shomron Hit and Run Appears to Be Road Accident

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 17, 2018 at 3:45 am |

Soldiers near the scene of the crash Thursday night. (Eitan Schweiber/TPS)

An initial IDF investigation into a hit and run incident Thursday night in Samaria speculates it was likely a road accident, and not a terror attack, as had been originally speculated. The incident took the life of an Israeli woman, a resident of the central Shomron town of Emanuel. With that, the IDF said in a statement that the incident was still under investigation.

The woman was identified as Chava Roisin, a”h, a 42-year-old resident of Emanuel. Her levayah is set to take place later Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night near on Road 60 Chavat Gilad in central Shomron. The incident took place not far from where Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d, was murdered in a shooting attack last January.

The driver of the vehicle, a Palestinian taxi driver, hit the woman who was on the side of the road and sped away. He later turned himself into Palestinian police. The woman was found on the side of the road by rescue workers, suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to a Petach Tikvah hospital with critical wounds, and passed away a short time later.

Speaking Thursday night, Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan said that “as far as security forces in the field are concerned, and as far as we are concerned as well, this was a terror attack. The intersection where this happened was well-lit. There are no signs of braking or stopping short, not before or after the site of the incident. This was another cold-blooded murder of a Jewish resident of Shomron.”