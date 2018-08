Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 2:57 pm |

A woman was killed Thursday evening after being struck by a Palestinian driver in the Shomron, according to Hatzalah and Magen David Adom.

The woman, approximately 40 years old, was crossing Highway 60 near the entrance to Chavat Gilad, around 9:30 p.m., when a Palestinian taxi driver fatally hit her, and then fled the scene. Authorities are searching for the driver, and investigating whether he struck the victim intentionally.