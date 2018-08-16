The Editorial We Choose Not to Write

Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 1:58 pm |

Last week, Hamodia was asked by the New York Press Association to join with more than a hundred other newspapers that have reportedly agreed to heed the call of the Boston Globe and publish editorials criticizing President Trump’s attacks on the mainstream media.

This joint effort, which is the brainchild of Marjorie Pritchard, a deputy managing editor of The Boston Globe, urges editorial boards nationwide to write and publish editorials on August 16 denouncing what the newspaper called President Trump’s “dirty war against the free press,” and “defending the newspaper industry and educating the public about the critical role that journalism plays in our democratic society.”

There are a number of reasons why we declined to join this unprecedented effort to attack a sitting American president.

For one thing, regardless of whether one agrees or disagrees with the president’s policies, tweets and public statements, he still holds the highest elected office in the land. While it is perfectly appropriate for individual media outlets to respectfully express their criticism of something the president did or said, a concerted media campaign against a president is a worrisome development, one that breaches a red line that has not been crossed before.

Second, while some may rightfully take offense at some of the terms used by the president in this ongoing conflict, it is important to note that this is a battle that he neither sought nor started.

Throughout the campaign, and especially from the moment he stunned the world by winning the presidency, the mainstream media hasn’t even tried to disguise its deeply entrenched bias against Mr. Trump. This was clearly not the candidate they favored, and even now, some twenty months after he took office, they still refuse to make peace with the fact that he is indeed our president.

Concepts such as showing respect for the man who leads our country have long been discarded by the media and much of the populace, and even such fundamental ideas such as fairness and integrity are almost non-existent when it comes to covering the White House.

Hamodia proudly declares that we will not allow ourselves to be swept along in this irrational tide of anti-Trump sentiment, and we will not follow the herd that senselessly panders to the agitators on the left. When our daily edition hits the newsstands Thursday morning, it will not include the editorial requested by the Boston Globe.