Swastikas Scrawled on Walls of Shul in Petach Tikvah

Several swastikas were found scrawled on the walls of a shul in Petach Tikva Wednesday. Israel Police have launched an investigation into the incident but have no suspects at this time.
The swastikas and SS graffiti were discovered on the walls of the Mikdash Moshe shul, in the heart of Petach Tikva, by mispallelim arriving for Shacharis. They alerted the police immediately.
Several similar vandalism cases have been reported in Petach Tikva in recent years, as well as in other cities across Israel, where shuls and public venues were defaced with Nazi symbols.
So far, in all previous cases, the police detained teens who admitted to vandalizing property as part of a prank.
Only one case, around ten years ago, led to suspects involved in a Nazi-like cult. Members of the cult were arrested, convicted and sentenced to various prison terms after admitting to assaulting religious and foreign individuals and killing animals for ritualistic purposes.