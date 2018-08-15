Regional Briefs – August 15, 2018

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 6:55 pm |

State Police Looking for Missing Rifle … Their Own

OLEAN, N.Y. – State police are looking for one of their rifles last seen early Monday on Buffalo Street near the state police barracks, The Associated Press reported. The Rock River Arms rifle was in a soft black carrying case. An internal investigation is underway.

Police Ticket Truck Driver After Rock Kills Woman

SENECA, N.Y. – Police ticketed the truck driver involved in an accident that sent a rock through the windshield of a car, killing a 74-year-old woman, The Associated Press reported. Manuel Vallejo, 27, was blamed for failing to have stone or splash guards in place. A rock that got wedged between the wheels as he left a landfill came loose.

Buffalo Leaders Meet Feds About Spike in Violence

BUFFALO – City leaders in Buffalo reached out to the federal government for help in curbing a spike in violence, WIBV reported. The final straw came last week, when two young mothers, Santana Anderson and Lakendra Tillman, were shot and killed by crossfire. There have been 36 homicides so far this year.

Lightning Strike Causes Fire at Arts Camp

WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, N.Y. – Lightning caused a fire at a Long Island summer camp Tuesday evening, destroying three buildings, Newsday reported. It took firefighters 45 minutes to contain the blaze at Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts.