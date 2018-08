Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 2:38 pm |

Palestinian trucks entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, Wednesday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Seven hundred trucks passed through Israel’s Kerem Shalom border crossing into Gaza Wednesday, the first day the crossing was open since last month, following a surge in Palestinian terror attacks.

Following is a list of the trucks and goods.

Construction materials – 185 trucks

Food – 88

Cement – 82

Textiles – 67

Wheat – 48

Animal feed – 42

Produce – 34

Electric material – 22

Diesel fuel – 20

Gas – 14

Gasoline – 8

Hygienic products – 8

Other products – 82