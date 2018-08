Death Toll Rises to 35 in Italy Bridge Collapse; Three Still Missing

ROME (AP) -

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy, Wednesday. (Reuters/Stefano Rellandini)

Rescue and recovery efforts continued through the night into the morning in Italy following the collapse of a highway bridge in Genoa, while authorities raised the death toll to 35 with three missing.

Rescuers searched through tons of concrete slabs and steel for survivors or bodies from the collapse a day earlier.

State radio Wednesday quoted the prefect’s office confirming a death toll of 35 and denying some news reports that put it at 38.

About a dozen people remained hospitalized in serious condition.

What caused a 260-foot-long stretch of highway to break off from the 150-foot-high Morandi Bridge in the northwestern port city is under investigation. There had been proposals to upgrade the 1967 bridge.