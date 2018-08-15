Border Guards Seize Illegally-Slaughtered Meat

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:50 am |

Israeli border policemen. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

Border Guards late Tuesday night confiscated several hundred kilos of “illegal meat” – meat that had been produced by slaughterers in Arab-controlled areas of Yehudah and Shomron. Over the past three years, security officials have seized nearly 1,000 tons of illegally slaughtered meat, that were nabbed in 363 separate smuggling attempts. Also confiscated were hundreds of packages of fake cigarettes, with brand name labels attached to packages of cigarettes that were apparently rolled by the culprits or their agents.

Illegally-slaughtered meat produced in PA-controlled areas is oftensold in Israel without supervision, often under the names of well-known Israeli brands, with fake documentation and hashgachah information. Officials have called on the public to help enforce the law by purchasing meat only from well-known stores and suppliers, and to seek out products that are properly packaged, with production and expiration dates clearly marked.

In a statement, the Border Guards said that they “work with all law enforcement agencies, as well as with the Agricultural Ministry, the Poultry Growers’ Association, the Tax Authority and customs officials to end instances of illegal smuggling of goods that will be sold to Israelis, endangering them. We will continue to work to prevent these goods from being sold in Israeli stores and markets.”

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 15 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.