Cuomo Disputes Trump Story About 2020 Election Promise

ALBANY (AP) -

Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 3:25 pm |

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo surveys flood damage in the area of Lodi, Seneca County, New York. (Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Cuomo)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is disputing President Donald Trump’s story that Cuomo called him and promised not to challenge him for the White House in 2020.

Gov. Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday that he doesn’t have “personal political conversations” with the president and said he’s now focused on winning re-election.

Gov. Cuomo said he and President Trump have spoken about policy, and listed several areas in which he and Mr. Trump disagree.

At a fundraiser Monday in upstate New York, Mr. Trump said that Mr. Cuomo once called him and promised that he wouldn’t run against him. Mr. Trump said that anyone who runs against him “suffers,” and that that’s “the way it should be.”

Gov. Cuomo is considered a possible contender for the White House in 2020. He is seeking a third term this fall.