Cuomo Agrees to Debate Nixon – On His Terms

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 6:41 pm |

Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally agreed to set a date for a Democratic primary debate with challenger Cynthia Nixon, after months of vacillating on it.

Both campaigns said Monday their candidates agreed to debate Aug. 29 at Hofstra University, with WCBS hosting.

The incumbent governor refused to debate his Democratic primary opponent four years ago. He pledged months ago to debate but declined earlier invitations from ABC and NY1 that she accepted. Even the CBS debate that he agreed to came with conditions — it would be a sit-down faceoff and days before the new school year begins, when many voters wind down their summer vacations.

“CBS management has acknowledged that the only way to get Governor Cuomo to show up is by giving him everything he wants. We weren’t even given a seat at the table,” the Nixon campaign said. “We understand this isn’t a level playing field. It hasn’t been since the very beginning.”