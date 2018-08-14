Arabs Throw Firebombs at Kever Rochel

YERUSHALAYIM -

One of the firebombs thrown at Kever Rochel, Tuesday. (Police Spokesman)

Arab terrorists threw several firebombs at the parking lot of Kever Rachel on Tuesday morning. B’chasdei Shamayim, the bombs did not explode, and no injuries or damage was reported. Police said that the bombs came from the Beit Lechem side of the security fence. A bomb-squad officer was rushed to the scene to dismantle the explosives. The site was closed for about an hour while the devices were removed.

Kever Rochel. (Flash 90)

Also Tuesday afternoon, IDF troops arrested three terror suspects near the town of Elon Moreh in central Shomron. The terrorists were found to be carrying firebombs, which they intended to set off in one of the Jewish towns in the area. Several days ago, terrorists with similar weapons were caught in the same area. The IDF said that the suspects were arrested, and that four firebombs were seized. The suspects were being questioned for their involvement in this and other terror activities, the army said.

Also Tuesday, an Arab was arrested carrying a knife at the Ariel Junction, outside the central Shomron city. Security officials observed the Arab acting in a suspicious manner, and arrested and searched him, discovering the knife. The Arab was arrested and questioned on his intention to carry out a stabbing attack. The Ariel Junction was where Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, Hy”d, was murdered in February, as he waited for a bus. He was murdered by an Arab from the neighboring village of Kifl Haris, who ran out of the village to the bus stop and stabbed Rabbi Ben-Gal before running back to his village to seek shelter. The terrorist, Abd Al Hakim Adel A’asi, was caught several days after the murder.