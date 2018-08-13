Want up-to-the-
August 13, 2018
August 13, 2018
ב' אלול תשע"ח
ב' אלול תשע"ח
Siyum on Maseches Zevachim Marked in Machaneh Ephraim
Community
Siyum on Maseches Zevachim Marked in Machaneh Ephraim
Monday, August 13, 2018 at 5:00 am |
ב' אלול תשע"ח
Monday, August 13, 2018 at 5:00 am |
ב' אלול תשע"ח
Marking the end of
maseches Zevachim
in the
Daf Yomi
cycle, a
siyum
was held in Machaneh Ephraim camp. Harav Shlomo Feivel Schustul delivered
divrei chizuk
. (SGPHOTO)
During the
chag hasiyum
, many others were also
mesayem
other
masechtos.
(SGPHOTO)
Dancing after the
siyum.
(SGPHOTO)
