Siyum on Maseches Zevachim Marked in Machaneh Ephraim

Marking the end of maseches Zevachim in the Daf Yomi cycle, a siyum was held in Machaneh Ephraim camp. Harav Shlomo Feivel Schustul delivered divrei chizuk. (SGPHOTO)
During the chag hasiyum, many others were also mesayem other masechtos. (SGPHOTO)
Dancing after the siyum. (SGPHOTO)

 

 