Report: Netanyahu Secretly Met Egyptian President el-Sisi to Discuss Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Monday, August 13, 2018 at 6:37 pm |

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel near the southern city of Sderot, last week. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a secret summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt in May to discuss a long-term ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s Channel Ten News reported on Monday.

A spokesman for Netanyahu declined to comment on the report and there was no immediate comment from Egyptian officials. Channel Ten, citing unnamed senior U.S. officials, said the meeting was held on May 22.

Egypt and the United Nations have been trying to mediate a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas, the terror group that rules Gaza, following a spike in cross-border violence in the past few months.

The two leaders discussed the easing of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza, rehabilitation of its infrastructure and terms for a ceasefire, the report said.

More than 2 million Palestinians are packed into the Gaza Strip, which is experiencing deep economic hardship under Hamas rule. The World Bank has described the situation as a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of water, electricity and medicine.

Citing security concerns, Israel and Egypt keep tight restrictions on their border crossings with Gaza, which have reduced the enclave’s economy to a state of collapse.

Israel says the blockade is intended to prevent weapons reaching Hamas and other Gaza terror groups who have launched hundreds of rockets across the border in the past few months.