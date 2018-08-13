Israel

Perseids Meteor Shower in the Negev

The Perseids Meteor Shower is one of the world’s most impressive astronomical events, and every year many people head into the Negev Desert for a clear view of this unique sight in an area free of light pollution. In the picture, a meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning during the Perseids Meteor Shower in the Ramon Crater near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, early Monday. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)
Cars drive through the Ramon Crater during the Perseids Meteor Shower. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)
A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning during the Perseids Meteor Shower over the Ramon Crater. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)