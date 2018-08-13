NYC Parking-Meter Rates to Increase Starting Next Month

NEW YORK -

Monday, August 13, 2018 at 3:08 pm |

Map charting the parking zones and new meter rates. (NYC DOT)

Parking-meter rates will be rising this fall for drivers across New York City, for the first time since 2013, the NYC Department of Transportation announced.

The new parking prices will be as high as $4.50 for the first hour (up from the current $3.50) in heavily trafficked portions of Manhattan, and as low as $1.25 (up from $1) per hour in low-traffic areas of the city. Commercial vehicles have higher rates in high-traffic areas of Manhattan.

A full maps and price chart of the new rates appears above.

The rate increases will take effect on the following dates:

Brooklyn – September 4

Manhattan – October 1

Queens – November 1

Bronx and Staten Island – December 3