Large Crowd Davens First Selichos at the Kosel

Sephardim began reciting Selichos on Sunday night, the first day after Rosh Chodesh Elul. A large crowd gathered at the Kosel for the first Selichos. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)
At Selichos. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)
A view of the crowd at Selichos. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)