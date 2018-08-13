Want up-to-the-
August 13, 2018
August 13, 2018
ב' אלול תשע"ח
ב' אלול תשע"ח
Large Crowd Davens First Selichos at the Kosel
Large Crowd Davens First Selichos at the Kosel
Monday, August 13, 2018 at 8:26 am |
Monday, August 13, 2018 at 8:26 am |
ב' אלול תשע"ח
Sephardim began reciting
Selichos
on Sunday night, the first day after Rosh Chodesh Elul. A large crowd gathered at the Kosel for the first
Selichos
. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)
At
Selichos
. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)
A view of the crowd at
Selichos
. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)
