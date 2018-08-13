IDF Issues Demolition Order for Home of Murderer of Yotam Ovadia, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 13, 2018 at 3:54 am |

Israeli security forces at the scene of the murder of Yotam Ovadia, Hy”d, in Adam, on July 26. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The IDF issued a demolition order for the home of Mohammed Tarek, the 17-year-old Arab terrorist who murdered 31-year-old Yotam Ovadia, Hy”d, last month. The home is located in the village of Kubar. The date for the actual demolition of the house has not yet been determined.

The stabbing in the Binyamin town of Adam took the life of Ovadia, a resident of the town. Witnesses said that Ovadia, a father of two, was killed after he struggled with Tarek, preventing him from entering homes and delaying his advancement after he sneaked into the town on his way to murder Jews.

Tarek was eliminated by another resident of Adam, Assaf Ravid. Speaking to Yediot Acharonot, Ravid said that he heard screams as he was riding his bicycle in a park in Adam. “I rode towards the screaming and came upon the terrorist. He pulled out a knife and stabbed me in the shoulder. I ran and succeeded in taking out my handgun. I shot him but he kept advancing, so I shot him two more times, and he then fell. I realized it was either him or me,” he said.

Tarek had made no secret of his radical terrorist views, posting numerous times on social media that he intended to murder Israelis. Before leaving his village of Kubar on Thursday to commit the stabbing act that led to the death of a an Israeli, he wrote that “we Palestinians have an enemy and they must be harmed. Those who have weapons look aside at the suffering of the Palestinians. They are traitors,” he wrote in one of numerous social media posts expressing similar thoughts. “We need to remember that we have an enemy that must be harmed. We must prove that our blood is not cheap. We must prevent the Jews from going up to Al-Aqsa (Har HaBayis). We need to use our bullets and put them into the bodies of our enemies, remembering that the children in Gaza were suffering.”

IDF soldiers overnight Sunday seized terror funds from Arabs in the Binyamin region. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said. Weapons for use in terror attacks were also found in the city.

IDF soldiers overnight Sunday seized weapons that were to be used in terror attacks. Soldiers, working with police, discovered a cache of weapons in Arab villages in the Kalkilya area. In a statement, the army said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 11 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.