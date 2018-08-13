Community

‘Chavrusa Tumult’ at Yeshivas Tiferes Elimelech

Ahead of the Elul zman, Yeshivas Tiferes Elimelech held their Chavrusa Tumult in Camp Toras Chessed, Sunday. Chavrusa Tumult is held before each zman – winter, spring  and at the beginning of Elul.
The bachurim arrive to choose their chavrusos for the new zman.

 