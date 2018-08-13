Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
OIOpublisher.com
August 13, 2018
August 13, 2018
ב' אלול תשע"ח
OIOpublisher.com
ב' אלול תשע"ח
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Inyan
Magazine
Letters
Features
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com
Community
‘Chavrusa Tumult’ at Yeshivas Tiferes Elimelech
Community
‘Chavrusa Tumult’ at Yeshivas Tiferes Elimelech
Monday, August 13, 2018 at 2:59 am |
ב' אלול תשע"ח
Monday, August 13, 2018 at 2:59 am |
ב' אלול תשע"ח
Ahead of the Elul
zman,
Yeshivas Tiferes Elimelech held their
Chavrusa Tumult
in Camp Toras Chessed, Sunday.
Chavrusa Tumult
is held before each
zman
– winter, spring and at the beginning of Elul.
The
bachurim
arrive to choose their
chavrusos
for the new
zman.
Print
Email
Gmail
Sponsored Content
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com