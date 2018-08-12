Kids Rejoice! New Jersey Law Requires Recess For Grades K-5

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Young students in New Jersey schools are now guaranteed at least 20 minutes a day of recess a day.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure Friday that, effective immediately, students in kindergarten through fifth grade must not be denied their daily break from classwork. The measure calls for holding recess outside if feasible.

Lawmakers say recess allows younger students time to cultivate social skills and could improve their readiness to learn. Under the law, students may not be denied recess for any reason, unless they violate a school district’s code of conduct.