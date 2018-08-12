Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
OIOpublisher.com
August 12, 2018
August 12, 2018
א' אלול תשע"ח
OIOpublisher.com
א' אלול תשע"ח
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Inyan
Magazine
Letters
Features
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com
Community
Harav Elimelech Biderman Leads Shabbos Hischazkus in Meron
Community
Harav Elimelech Biderman Leads Shabbos Hischazkus in Meron
Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 4:56 am |
א' אלול תשע"ח
Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 4:56 am |
א' אלול תשע"ח
The famed
mashpia
, Harav Elimelech Biderman, led a Shabbos in Meron, marking the last Shabbos of
bein hazmanim
. On Motzoei Shabbos, he held a
medurah
near the
kever
of Rashbi, attended by hundreds. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Harav Elimelech Biderman inspires the crowd at the
hadlakah
. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Dancing at the
hadlakah
. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Print
Email
Gmail
Sponsored Content
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com