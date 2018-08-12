Compensation Claims Over Southern Terror Attacks Pour In

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 4:11 am |

An Israeli tractor extinguishes a fire started by a kite with an attached burning cloth launched by Palestinians from Gaza, on the Israel and Gaza border, last month. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)

The ongoing terror attacks in southern Israel have caused much suffering to residents who are forced to deal with the results of rocket attacks and balloon and kite terror attacks. The attacks have also caused much economic loss, as dozens of Israelis have filed claims for compensation because of the damage caused by the attacks.

Since the latest round of terror attacks began in March, 165 requests for compensation have been filed. Eighty of them have been for damage to buildings and homes, 65 for damage to vehicles, 13 for damage to agricultural fields, five for damage to infrastructure, and two for “other” reasons, according to tax officials responsible for assessing damage for compensation payments.

Many more compensation requests are expected to be filed in the coming weeks for indirect damage caused by the attacks to small businesses for losses incurred, tourist sites for a loss of visitors, factories for loss of productivity, and so forth. Those requests have not been filed because the Tax Authority has yet to establish criteria for how payments will be handled. In order for that compensation to be paid, the government must declare a state of emergency.

The National Insurance Institute, meanwhile, has declared that in the coming days it will begin paying compensation to residents of the south who have been treated for shock in the wake of the attacks. That announcement is expected to generate hundreds of requests for compensation for residents who in recent weeks have been forced to spend time in bomb shelters, and were sent to the hospital for treatment of shock in the wake of attacks.