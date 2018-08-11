Residents of South Protest Ongoing Terror in Tel Aviv

YERUSHALAYIM -

Palestinian rioters during clashes with Israeli security forces on the Gaza Israeli border east Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Friday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Hundreds of residents of southern Israel demonstrated in central Tel Aviv Motzoei Shabbos demanding that the government do something to stop the ongoing terror from Gaza. The demonstration took place at the Azrieli Junction in central Tel Aviv, usually very busy on a Motzoei Shabbos, and occasionally blocked the road, causing a major traffic jam.

Demonstrators said that they were tired of “feeling like second class citizens.” Speaking to Hadashot News, one demonstrator said that she was there “to speak out against the lack of action by the government on the terror emanating from Gaza. They are doing nothing to stop the terror we residents of the Gaza border area face. It’s a shame so few people are paying attention to us.”

While there were no rocket attacks on southern Israel over Shabbos after a ceasefire went into effect Thursday night, Gaza terrorists continued with other forms of attacks, including balloon and kite terror attacks. One of the balloons landed right outside the dining room of Kibbutz Sufa, prompting a rushed escape to bomb shelters. At least 16 fires were set in areas near the Gaza border as the result of balloon and kite terror attacks. Earlier Shabbos afternoon, IDF planes targeted a vehicle carrying a gang of three terrorists who were set to launch balloons and kites with flammable material attached at Israeli targets.

Arabs on Friday also held their weekly riot at the security fence, despite the ceasefire. Arabs throw rocks and stones at IDF soldiers, and tried to breach the security fence. Israeli troops put down the riots with anti-riot measures. On Friday night, IDF forces attacked two Hamas outposts in response to riots at the border fence. Three Arabs were reported killed in Friday’s riots. Since the beginning of the latest round of violence in September, 167 terrorists have been killed and some 18,000 injured.