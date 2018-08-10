Officials, Residents Demand Action Against Hamas, Despite Ceasefire

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 10, 2018 at 3:06 am |

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near Sderot, Thursday. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

For many in the southern Negev, the new ceasefire after the latest round of Hamas rocket attacks is another example of “been there, done that,” with residents of the Gaza border area taking a breather before the next round of missile fire. While residents emerged from their bomb shelters Friday morning, as it appeared that the ceasefire was holding, Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi said that it was most likely just a matter of time before the rocket fire begins again.

The only way to avoid a repeat of this syndrome, said Davidi, was for the IDF to once and for all go out on a major campaign and bring Hamas to its knees. “We are going to have conduct a major operation if we want to end the terror,” he said. “An on-and-off war such as this one is not healthy for us, or for Israel.”

Also speaking out against another ceasefire was Tamir Idan, head of the Sdot Negev Regional Council, which has absorbed many of the rockets fired by Hamas in recent days. The ceasefire “is a serious mistake. We now face a ‘new normal’ that allows Hamas to decide when and where to attack and hold back. We need an immediate, sharp and unquestionable major action against Hamas that will end the terror right now, and allow residents of the Gaza border area to return to their normal lives.”

While Israel absorbed hundreds of rockets over the past week, the IDF was busy working to further deteriorate Hamas’s terror infrastructure, according to a top IDF official. Known as K. for security reasons, he is the commander of the air force unit that has been striking at Hamas targets in the past few days. In an interview on Army Radio, K. said that in recent days the IDF has hit over 150 “quality targets” in Gaza. Among the targets were training sites, administrative buildings, factories for the production of terror-related items, terrorists and more.

“We are keeping abreast of the situation all the time, and we are prepared for any eventuality,” said K. “We are ready to keep attacking Hamas as necessary. We will do everything we can to defend residents of the south.”