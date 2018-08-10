First Closure at Hand for Lincoln Tunnel Approach Project

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) -

Friday, August 10, 2018 at 1:05 pm |

Traffic on Route 495 enters the Lincoln Tunnel en route to New York City, in Weehauken, N.J. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Motorists will get their first taste of traffic congestion caused by a long-term project to rebuild and rehabilitate the viaduct and roadway approaching the Lincoln Tunnel in northern New Jersey.

The state Department of Transportation will close an on-ramp from busy Kennedy Boulevard to westbound Route 495 on Friday night. Motorists will be detoured onto Route 3 and Routes 1&9.

There’s more to come: Next Friday, a lane will be closed in each direction for the duration of the project, estimated at 2 ½ years.

More than 150,000 motorists drive over the 80-year-old viaduct daily. It’s considered structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The $90 million project is expected to extend the bridge’s life by 75 years.

Transportation officials are urging motorists to travel at off-peak times if possible, and consider using public transportation.