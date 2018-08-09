Community

Tefillos in Me’aras Hamachpelah for Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul

The mekubal Harav Benayahu Shmueli, shlita, blows the shofar at the end of Selichos on Thursday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul, at Me’aras Hamachpelah in Chevron. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
