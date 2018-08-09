Want up-to-the-
August 9, 2018
August 9, 2018
כ"ח אב תשע"ח
כ"ח אב תשע"ח
Community
Tefillos in Me’aras Hamachpelah for Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul
Tefillos in Me’aras Hamachpelah for Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul
Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 4:18 am |
כ"ח אב תשע"ח
The
mekubal
Harav Benayahu Shmueli,
shlita
, blows the
shofar
at the end of
Selichos
on Thursday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul, at Me’aras Hamachpelah in Chevron. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
