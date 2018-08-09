Regional Briefs – August 9, 2018

Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 6:11 pm |

Former Tuberculosis Sanitarium Up For Sale

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. – A former sanitarium that made the Adirondack village of Saranac Lake famous for curing tuberculosis will be auctioned next month for $6.5 million, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise reported. The 64-acre Trudeau Sanatorium was founded by Edward Livingston Trudeau, a physician who survived tuberculosis, in 1885.

Drunk Driver Attempts to Run Down Churchgoers

BATAVIA, N.Y. – A drunk driver from Tennessee was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to run down four churchgoers in a parking lot, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. Paul Hussey, 63, remains jailed. There were no injuries.

Cool Dogs: Air-conditioned Pet Huts at Travel Plazas

SYRACUSE – Pet owners traveling the Thruway now have a cool option for their dogs: air conditioned shelters, the Post-Standard reported. The small huts have a window in front and they rent for 30 cents a minute. They’re equipped with a “puppy cam” to allow owners to keep an eye on their pooch.

Elk Believed to be Among Oldest in World Dies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – One of the world’s oldest elks died Monday at the New York State Zoo, The Associated Press reported. The female Roosevelt elk named Rosie lived to age 26 — twice the life span of the average elk. Roosevelt elk, the largest in North America, are named for President Theodore Roosevelt.

‘Broadway Bandit’ Convicted Of Robbing 5 Manhattan Banks

NEW YORK – The notorious “Broadway Bandit” was convicted Wednesday of stealing $10,000 from five Manhattan banks in broad daylight last summer, The Associated Press reported. Jamie Frierson, 47, would threaten to kill the teller if no money was given.

Woman Discovers Timber Rattlesnake Under Her Car

MANCHESTER, N.J. – A woman found a venomous timber rattlesnake under her car and alerted the state’s snake response team, which removed it, The Associated Press reported. The species is endangered in New Jersey and it is illegal for people to kill them.