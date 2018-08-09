Melania Trump’s Parents Are Sworn in as U.S. Citizens

NEW YORK (AP) -

First Lady Melania Trump’s parents were sworn in Thursday as U.S. citizens in Manhattan.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who were natives of Slovenia, had been living in the U.S. as permanent residents. They raised Melania in the rural industrial town of Sevnica while Slovenia was under Communist rule.

Viktor was a car dealer. Amalija worked in a textile factory.

They came and went from the ceremony at a Manhattan federal building flanked by Homeland Security police. Viktor is 74, two years older than his son-in-law, President Donald Trump. Amalija is 73.

The first lady, born Melanija, changed her name to Melania Knauss when she came to the United States. She settled in New York in 1996 and met Trump two years later.