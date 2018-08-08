2 Israelis Injured in Rocket Attacks on Sderot

2 Israelis were injured Wednesday evening, as rockets fired from Gaza struck the Israeli town of Sderot.
The IDF said a total of eight rockets were launched, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Four fell in open areas, and two struck Sderot.
According to Magen David Adom, a 34-year-old man sustained light-to-moderate injuries to his legs from shards of glass, and a 20-year-old man sustained light leg injuries. Eight people, including two expectant women, were treated for shock.
Following the attack, the IDF said it is firing on terror targets in Gaza.
Updated Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 2:39 pm .