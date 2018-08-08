2 Israelis Injured in Rocket Attacks on Sderot

Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 1:58 pm |

(Southern Israel Fire Department)

2 Israelis were injured Wednesday evening, as rockets fired from Gaza struck the Israeli town of Sderot.

The IDF said a total of eight rockets were launched, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Four fell in open areas, and two struck Sderot.

According to Magen David Adom, a 34-year-old man sustained light-to-moderate injuries to his legs from shards of glass, and a 20-year-old man sustained light leg injuries. Eight people, including two expectant women, were treated for shock.

Following the attack, the IDF said it is firing on terror targets in Gaza.

A punctured gas cylinder. (Southern Israel Fire Department)