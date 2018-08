Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 9:41 pm |

Rebbetzin Sheila Feinstein ,the wife of Harav Reuvain Feinstein shlita, Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshiva of Staten Island, was niftar Wednesday evening, following complications from an auto accident she was involved in two weeks ago.

The Levayah will be tommrow ,Thursday morning at 1130 am at Yeshivah of Staten Island, 1870 Drumgoole Rd E.

Kevuruh will be in Eretz Yisroel .