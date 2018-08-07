LAKEWOOD -

Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 7:28 pm |

On Tuesday, Lakewood mourned the passing of a member of its royal family, Rebbetzin Miriam Jurkanski, a”h, a granddaughter of its founding Rosh Yeshivah, Hagaon Harav Aharon Kotler, zt”l, and wife of a longtime kollel member. She was 64.

Rebbetzin Jurkanski, who built a distinguished family together with, ybl”c, her husband, Harav Avrohom Jurkanski, was a daughter of Harav Dov Schwartzman, zt”l, the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivah Bais Hatalmud in Yerushalayim. She was described in hespeidim on Tuesday as the backbone of her family’s harbotzas haTorah and a dedicated mechaneches to hundreds of girls in Lakewood schools.

She was born in 1954 to Rav Schwartzman, then the Rosh Yeshivah of the Philadelphia Yeshivah, and Rebbetzin Sarah Pesha, a”h, the daughter of Harav Aharon Kotler. Miriam married the son of Harav Elya Jurkanski, zt”l, a Rosh Yeshivah in the Mirrer Yeshiva in Flatbush.

The Rebbetzin is survived by, ybl”c, her husband, Harav Avrohom, and children — Reb Aharon, Reb Yehoshua, Reb Shneur, Reb Reuven, Reb Isser Zalman, Mrs. Baila Hinda Bromberg, Mrs. Rochel Leah Landau, Mrs. Malkie Shlomowitz and Mrs. Sori Blumenfeld.

She also leaves behind her siblings, ybl”c, Harav Yaakov Eliezer Schwartzman, Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivah Bais Hatalmud in Yerushalayim; Harav Zevulan Schwartzman, Rosh Kollel of Eitz Chaim in Yerushalayim; Harav Isser Zalman Schwartzman, a Maggid Shiur in Kiryat Sefer; Rebbetzin Shalva Olshin, wife of Harav Yeruchim Olshin, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah of Beth Medrash Govoha; and Rebbetzin Eta Neuman, wife of Harav Yisroel Tzvi Neuman, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah of Beth Medrash Govoha.

The levayah was held in Beth Medrash Govoha on Tuesday afternoon. The aron was flown to Eretz Yisrael for kevurah on Har Hamenuchos.

Yehi zichrah baruch.