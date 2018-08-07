Manafort Protege Gates Back on Witness Stand

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) -

Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 10:28 am |

Rick Gates (R), a longtime business associate of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort (front L), testifies on the fifth day of the trial of Manafort, charged with bank and tax fraud, in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, Monday. (Reuters/Bill Hennessy)

The star witness for the government in Paul Manafort’s financial fraud trial, stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, is returning to the witness stand Tuesday.

Rick Gates, the longtime deputy of the former Trump campaign chairman, is continuing to relate the crimes he says he committed with Manafort.

Gates resumed his testimony Tuesday, a day after telling jurors how he helped Manafort hide millions of dollars from the IRS in offshore accounts and later aided him in fraudulently obtaining bank loans. Gates also admitted to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort.

Gates is testifying as part of a plea deal he made with the government earlier this year. Manafort faces spending the rest of his life in prison.

Manafort’s defense has sought to blame Gates for any crimes.

Gates is expected to testify for several hours Tuesday and then face a bruising cross-examination as defense lawyers try to undercut his credibility and pin the blame on him.

His testimony drew scores of people, who waited in line for hours outside the courthouse and then packed both the courtroom and an overflow room that contained a video feed of the proceedings.