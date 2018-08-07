Flagstaff Fire Officials Rescue Man Stuck in Storm Drain

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -

Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 6:37 pm |

Frefighters with the Flagstaff Fire Department carry a man who was caught in a storm drain in Flagstaff, Ariz., Saturday. (Flagstaff Fire Department via AP)

Fire officials in Arizona say a man who told them he was trapped in a storm drain for two days needed a special operations team to be rescued.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports crews found the man on Saturday afternoon about 30 feet (9 meters) below the ground. Officials believe he crawled into a storm drain on the east side of Flagstaff and fell through a series of drainage tubes.

Flagstaff Fire Department Capt. Todd George says the man had some serious injuries and couldn’t move.

He says the man was found in 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) of standing water left by heavy rains.

The department’s special operations team used a technical rope rescue to hoist the man horizontally out of the ground.