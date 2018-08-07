BD”E: Harav Aharon Monsonigo, Zt”l, Chief Rabbi of Morocco

Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 5:54 am |

Harav Aharon Monsonigo, zt”l, Chief Rabbi of Morocco, passed away at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim early Tuesday, at the age of 90.

The Rav was taken to the hospital on Monday, from his son’s home in the Bayit Vegan neighborhood, where he lived in recent years. He was hospitalized and a few hours later he returned his neshamah to its Maker.

Rav Monsonigo was born in Morocco. His father was Rav Yedidya Monsonigo, zt”l.

In his youth, he learned in France under Harav Chaim Yitzchak Chaikin, zt”l, a talmid of the Chofetz Chaim, zt”l, and under Harav Mordechai Pogramansky, zt”l.

He later served as Chief Rabbi and Dayan for a period of 50 years in Casablanca, Morocco.

Rav Monsonigo was in contact with Hagaon Harav Ovadia Yosef, zt”l, in Halachic responsa. He also had a strong connection with Hagaon Harav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, zt”l.

After his wife passed away several years ago, the Rav moved to Israel, where he settled in Yerushalayim.

The levayah of the Rav will be held Tuesday afternoon and will proceed to Har Hamenuchos, where he will be buried.

He is survived by his sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a number of great-great-grandchildren, who continue his glorious path.

Yehi zichro baruch.