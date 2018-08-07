Application Process Opens for Affordable Boro Park Housing

BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 6:32 pm |

State Sen. Simcha Felder on Monday stands in front of the Culver Housing Development on 37th Street between 12th and 14th Avenues in Boro Park. (Office of Sen. Felder)

The application process has now opened for the long-awaited affordable housing at the Culver Housing Development on 37th Street between 12th and 14th Avenues, state Sen. Simcha Felder announced on Tuesday.

The project began in 2005, when Felder, then a city councilman, came up with the plan to create affordable housing by rezoning and developing this six-block stretch of land under the former elevated subway. Felder said that the project has remained a high priority for him.

Now, together with Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Southern Brooklyn Community Organization, the dream is becoming a reality.

“Persistence is the answer to almost any problem,” Felder said, “and I am gratified that now hardworking families with dreams of owning a home in the neighborhood they love, close to family and friends, will see those dreams come true.”

Applications can be submitted at www.nyc.gov/housingconnect. To request a paper application, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to SBCO c/o Culver Housing Developments, LLC, 4006 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218. Applications must be postmarked by Sept. 25, 2018.

The apartments will be allocated through a lottery system for those found eligible. There is a minimum and maximum income requirement. Winners will be contacted by the city for formal interviews before the keys are handed over.

SBCO will hold an educational seminar on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m., at Brookdale Community Center, located at 817 Avenue H.