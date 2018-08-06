Police Look For Suspect in Wisconsin Radio Station Shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Monday, August 6, 2018 at 3:39 pm |

The exterior of radio station WORT-FM in Madison, Wis. (Logan Wroge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Police say a shooting that wounded a disc jockey at a Wisconsin radio station appears to have been a targeted attack against a specific individual.

Madison police spokesman David Dexheimer said Monday that Sunday’s shooting at WORT-FM wasn’t a random attack or an act of violence targeting the media.

Police are still looking for the masked gunman who entered the radio station around 3 a.m. and opened fire on three people in one of the studios.

A volunteer DJ was shot and wounded. He was treated at a hospital and released. The two others were not injured.

Station officials say the three ran into the adjacent control room before hiding in the music library and calling 911.