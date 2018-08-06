Deutsch Announces 2 Free Trips for Seniors in His District

MIDWOOD -

Monday, August 6, 2018 at 5:59 pm |

The USS Intrepid

Councilman Chaim Deutsch has arranged two free upcoming trips for seniors in his district.

On Monday, August 20th, the trip will include free transportation, admission and a tour of the Intrepid Museum at Pier 86. On Tuesday, August 28th, the trip will include free transportation and admission to the 9/11 Memorial Museum in Lower Manhattan.

Any senior in Deutsch’s district may attend either trip, but transportation space is limited. Reservations can be made by calling Deutsch’s office at 718-368-9176.