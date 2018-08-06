63 People Shot, 10 Killed, Over Weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (Chicago Tribune/TNS) -

Monday, August 6, 2018 at 7:37 am |

Gunshots and sirens filled the streets of Chicago over the weekend. Between Friday evening and Sunday night, 63 people were shot in separate incidents, ABC 7 reported. Ten were killed in the attacks, Chicago police said. In one two-and-a-half-hour stretch, 25 people were hit in five different shootings.

Walk-ins at West Side hospitals complicated efforts to identify victims.

Sixteen of those shot were teenagers. Twelve were 17 or younger.

At 16th Street and Avers, where evidence of the annual block party was scattered on the ground, lime-green T-shirts dotted the groups of people still gathered on sidewalks and in streets after a shooting there around midnight.

One man stood by himself, leaning his back against a chain link fence on the north side of 16th Street, watching police work the large crime scene to his east. He estimated that more than 1,000 people had been there.

Calls of shots fired continued to blare on the scanners for the zone, even with all the police in the area of some of the calls. While officers were still on the scene at Avers, two gunmen shot at a group a little more than half a mile away.

Mount Sinai Hospital’s emergency department for a few hours was on bypass and accepting no new emergencies “just because of the sheer amount of shootings,” spokesman Dan Regan said.

“We went off of bypass around 8:30 this morning, so we are back to normal operations in terms of accepting patients,” Regan said.

“Our folks are unfortunately well-versed in dealing with these kinds of situations,” he said.

On Sunday morning, dozens of people gathered outside Stroger Hospital, clustered in small groups in the parking lot.

Only immediate family members of victims were allowed inside, according to police.

Families walked up to the entrance, guarded by police. And if they couldn’t enter, they found a spot in the lot to watch and wait.