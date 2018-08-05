Regional Briefs – August 5, 2018

Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 6:21 pm |

Police Arrest Man Who Set Gas Station Ablaze

STATEN ISLAND – A man accused of setting a fire that seriously injured a man at a Staten Island gas station was arrested Friday in Buffalo, The Associated Press reported. Fakrol Islam, 26, who lives in Brooklyn, was caught on video pouring gasoline on the pumps and then setting it afire. He has been charged with arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Crews Tear Down Crumbling Pre-Civil War Building

ALBANY – Demolition crews tore down a pre-Civil War building in downtown Albany after it started collapsing on Thursday, the Times Union reported. The state-owned property known as 6 E-Comm Square was built in 1849 and housed businesses for decades but has been vacant for years.

Rancher Dies After Being Struck by Bull on Farm

COVINGTON – A rancher died Thursday after being struck by a bull, the second such mishap upstate in as many days, The Associated Press reported. Roy Bell, 72, was moving cattle when he was struck by a 1-year-old bull.

Police Looking for 241 Bikes Missing From Sharing Program

ROCHESTER – Authorities are searching for 241 bikes that have been stolen or have gone missing from a bike-sharing program in Rochester, the Democrat and Chronicle reported. The robbers tampered with the Pace company’s technology that locks and unlocks the bicycles at their racks.

Exhibit on N.Y.’s Historic Lighthouses at State Fair

SYRACUSE – The dozens of lighthouses located across New York state will be featured in an exhibit at the New York State Fair later this month, The Associated Press reported. It will chronicle the history of more than 70 lighthouses that still stand from Long Island to Lake Erie, including in New York City.