New Yorker Arrested for Threats to GOP Lawmakers

BUFFALO (AP) -

Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 6:26 pm |

A Puerto Rican native upset at the Republican stance on illegal immigration was charged Friday with phoning terroristic threats against top Republican lawmakers in Washington.

Rep. Steve Scalise, wounded in a 2017 shooting and the No. 4 House leader were among those threatened by Carlos Bayon, a New York resident who was arrested Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said investigators believe the threats are credible. The prosecutor said items that are “very concerning” were found in Bayon’s Grand Island home.

The messages say in part: “You are taking ours. We are taking yours.” Asked if immigration was a factor, Kennedy said, “I think that’s a reasonable interpretation.”

The House GOP whip and chief vote counter, Scalise is considered a contender to succeed Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., if House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy does not win that job. Ryan is retiring in January.