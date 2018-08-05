Israeli Man Rescued, Vehicle Retrieved in Kalkilya Carjacking

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 3:42 am |

An Israeli man was rescued Motzoei Shabbos after he was forced to drive into Kalkilya, a Palestinian Authority-controlled city that is off-limits to Israelis. The man, about 70, was forced to drive to the Arab city after he entered the Arab village of Nabi Elias, located on Road 55 in western Shomron. The carjackers let the driver off at the entrance to Kalkilya, and then drove off into the city.

PA police alerted the IDF and Israeli police of the presence of the man, and the Israeli forces arrived to pick up the man. He was taken to a hospital in nearby Kfar Sava for examination and treatment. The vehicle had an Ituran detection system installed, and with the system police were able to track down the vehicle – which was retrieved and returned to its owner. Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

IDF soldiers overnight Motzoei Shabbos seized terror funds from Arabs in Chevron. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said. Weapons for use in terror attacks were also found in the city.

Also overnight, security officials said they arrested five wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.