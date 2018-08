Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 6:08 am |

Harav Elimelech Biderman inspires the bachurim at the seudas mitzvah in Meron.

As part of the bein hazmanim learning program in Beitar Illit, a special nesiah to the kivrei tzaddikim in northern Israel was arranged by the city council.

Shacharis in Meron.

Tefillos were held in Meron, at the kever of Rashbi and at other kevarim.

A view of the crowd.

The events were graced with the participation of the noted mashpia, Harav Elimelech Biderman, shlita.