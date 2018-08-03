NYC Health Commissioner to Step Down

NEW YORK (AP) -

Friday, August 3, 2018 at 12:16 pm |

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Basset is stepping down at the end of the month to take a position at Harvard University.

In announcing her departure, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday said Basset will be director of the university’s Francois-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights.

The Harvard graduate was appointed health commissioner in 2014 and helmed the department’s response to a variety of threats, including Ebola, Legionnaires’ disease and the Zika virus.

She’ll be succeeded by First Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot, who will serve as Acting Health Commissioner.