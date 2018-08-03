IDF Rounds Up Weapons, Cash, Terror Suspects in Overnight Raids

YERUSHALAYIM -

Some of the weapons caught in the raids. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF soldiers overnight Thursday seized weapons that were to be used in terror attacks. Soldiers, working with police, discovered a cache of weapons in Chevron. In a statement, the army said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

IDF soldiers overnight Thursday seized terror funds from Arabs in villages in Shomron. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said. Weapons for use in terror attacks were also found in the city.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested 3 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.