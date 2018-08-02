BD”E: Habachur Ariel Darsinover, z”l, of Petach Tivkah

Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 8:23 am |

In a tragic accident, habachur hachassan Ariel Darsinover, z”l, was killed Wednesday night, about three weeks before his wedding.

The accident, on the Bruchin Junction, on Route 446, was between a Palestinian truck and an Israeli vehicle. Ariel was evacuated in critical condition to Petach Tikvah’s Beilinson Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

The late bachur was a resident of the Hadar Ganim neighborhood in Petach Tikvah and a student of the Ma’ale Eliyahu Yeshiva in Tel Aviv.

Ariel is survived by his parents and two brothers.

The levayah was held Thursday afternoon in the Segula cemetery in Petach Tikvah.

Yehi zichro baruch.