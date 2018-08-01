Mike Huckabee Says He May Buy Home in Israeli Settlement

EFRAT (AP) -

Mike Huckabee (in sunglasses) participates in a brick-laying ceremony at a new housing complex in Efrat, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has symbolically taken part in the building of an Israeli settlement in Yehudah.

The former governor of Arkansas, an evangelical Christian, laid bricks and spread cement Wednesday in a new neighborhood in Efrat. He says he may one day “purchase a holiday home” there.

Huckabee, whose daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the White House press secretary, says he’s sure President Donald Trump would have been pleased to join him, “because he is a builder and he loves to see construction sites.”

He also said President Trump is now “building a new world order.”