Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 3:57 pm |

Kerem Shalom border crossing (Rahim Khatib/Flash 90, File)

Israel is banning the export of gas and other fuels to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom terminal, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced Wednesday. The ban will be in effect from Thursday until further notice.

The decision was made in light of the continued riots at the border fence and continued sending of incendiary balloons by Gazans into Israel.