July 31, 2018
July 31, 2018
כ' אב תשע"ח
כ' אב תשע"ח
Community
Holocaust Survivor Meets Liberator After 73 years
Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 7:07 pm
י"ט אב תשע"ח
Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 7:07 pm |
י"ט אב תשע"ח
Holocaust survivor Lipot Rubinstein on Thursday met the U.S. Army soldier who liberated him in 1945. Sgt. Alan Moskin was part of the 71st Infantry Division on May 4, 1945, when his unit helped defeat the Nazis and liberated the concentration camp in Gunskirchen, Austria. The two met at the Rockland Community College. (Shimmy Rubinstein Photography via JDN/BoroPark24.com)
(Shimmy Rubinstein Photography via JDN/BoroPark24.com)
