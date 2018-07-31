Gratified by Response to Separate Beach Days, Deutsch Vows More

BROOKLYN -

Following the first-ever separate beach days for men and women in Brooklyn, the councilman who arranged it said that the response was so positive he will make it an annual event.

Councilman Chaim Deutsch hosted a beach day for women on Friday and for men in June. The two events were held on the campus of Kingsborough Community College in Deutsch’s district, on a stretch of secluded beach that is typically closed to the public on those days.

More than 800 religious Jewish and Muslim women and girls frolicked on the 2.7 mile stretch of waterfront on Friday, many of them for their first time, Deutsch said. The area is at the triangle where Coney Island, Brighton Beach and Manhattan Beach come together.

Ironically, one of the participants enjoying the modest beaches included a father and his sons who coordinated their family trip from Florida to coincide with the separate beach day.

“It was absolutely incredible to see and hear how many people were able to experience a day at the beach for the first time in their lives,” said Deutsch, a Brooklyn Democrat.

Included in a press release was a testimonial from “G.R.,” who said: “My friends, neighbors and I want to thank you for our beautiful trip we had this Friday. It felt great swimming in the beach for the first time. We are looking forward to more such opportunities.”

Another resident, “M.R.,”said: “As a religious lifelong New Yorker who loves the ocean, I have never yet swum in ocean water, and certainly not in NYC. Thank you for enabling me to enjoy refreshing, salt water, wave-filled swim while not compromising on my religious beliefs. Can it please happen again?”