Regional Briefs – July 30, 2018

Monday, July 30, 2018 at 6:30 pm |

Coney Island Cyclone Ride Stalls, Riders Walk to Safety

BROOKLYN – It was quite a ride, but not the one they were expecting. Riders on the Coney Island Cyclone got an unexpected trip Saturday when the famous amusement park attraction temporarily lost power, CBS reported. Cars on Luna Park’s wooden roller coaster slowed to a stop and riders walked off.

Hiker Dies in 70-foot Fall Into Upstate Gorge

CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. – A man hiking in the Zoar Valley Sunday afternoon slipped and fell 70 feet to his death, The Associated Press reported. The 20-year-old hiker was with three friends at the time. Due to inclement weather, emergency responders were unable to use a rescue helicopter; they had to rappel into the gorge to retrieve him.

Volunteers Sought for Summer Wild Turkey Survey

ALBANY – A “citizen science” survey for wild turkeys is getting underway in New York state, and officials are asking residents to report information about turkeys seen around their homes, The Associated Press reported. Having up-to-date data is necessary for making management decisions.

Roof of Vacant Building Collapses

CAMDEN, N.J. – The roof of a vacant building in Camden collapsed Sunday afternoon, causing two floors inside the building to also fall, The Associated Press reported. No one was injured. Police closed the street and boarded up the building.